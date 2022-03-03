Helmet.insure (HELMET) Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for $0.0397 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $227,117.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00042449 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,828.96 or 0.06663922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,557.79 or 1.00249397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00046828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00047456 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00026228 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,528,200 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

