Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.63 and last traded at $17.63. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hoshizaki from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82.

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

