Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $39.77

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.77 and last traded at $40.07, with a volume of 125967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.56.

IBDRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Iberdrola from €12.10 ($13.60) to €12.60 ($14.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.5766 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.22%.

Iberdrola Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

