iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,100,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,284 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.88% of iBio worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iBio by 31.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,846,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 914,209 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBio by 58.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 968,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 357,962 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iBio by 19.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 99,753 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBio during the second quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iBio by 165.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 146,715 shares during the period. 20.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBIO stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -5.42. iBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 7.85.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). iBio had a negative net margin of 1,737.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that iBio, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of iBio in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

About iBio (Get Rating)

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

