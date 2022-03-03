Insider Buying: Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) Director James K. Sims bought 5,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Airgain stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,892. The stock has a market cap of $86.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.14. Airgain, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $24.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Airgain by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 449,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 124,716 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Airgain by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in shares of Airgain by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 153,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 87,968 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP raised its position in shares of Airgain by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 764,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Airgain by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 633,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 108,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

AIRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Airgain in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

