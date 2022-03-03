Insider Buying: MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Director Purchases 400 Shares of Stock

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) Director James L. Possin bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MGE Energy stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.92. 490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,083. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $82.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MGE Energy by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 22,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MGE Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,234,000 after buying an additional 132,622 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MGE Energy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MGE Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 817,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,240,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in MGE Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

