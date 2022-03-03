Insider Selling: Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Insider Sells 11,723 Shares of Stock

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) insider Frank van Zanten sold 11,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,904 ($38.96), for a total transaction of £340,435.92 ($456,777.03).

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,933 ($39.35) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12. Bunzl plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,122 ($28.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,000 ($40.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.90 billion and a PE ratio of 21.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,780.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,715.45.

Get Bunzl alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 40.80 ($0.55) dividend. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.66%.

BNZL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($44.28) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,866.67 ($38.46).

Bunzl Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.