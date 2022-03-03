Insider Selling: EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) CAO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.25. 15,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.64.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 303.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

