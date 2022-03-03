Insider Selling: EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) CAO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE EPR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.25. 15,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.64.
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.30.
EPR Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
