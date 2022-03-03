Insider Selling: Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) CAO Sells 3,855 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $922,154.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE PXD traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,699,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,320. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.58. The stock has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $245.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 86,760 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,764 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,789,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

