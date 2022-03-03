Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Sells 3,730 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $572,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,911,840. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,791,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after buying an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after buying an additional 2,370,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.