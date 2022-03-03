Insider Selling: Uniphar plc (LON:UPR) Insider Sells 174,626 Shares of Stock

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Rating) insider Gerard Rabbette sold 174,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.49), for a total transaction of £584,997.10 ($784,914.93).

LON UPR opened at GBX 279 ($3.74) on Thursday. Uniphar plc has a 1 year low of GBX 200 ($2.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 416 ($5.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of £761.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 343.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 355.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Uniphar’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. Uniphar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

