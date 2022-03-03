Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.85

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$38.85 and traded as high as C$40.00. Interfor shares last traded at C$39.46, with a volume of 514,474 shares changing hands.

IFP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Interfor from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC upgraded Interfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Interfor in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$675.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interfor Co. will post 4.9405377 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

