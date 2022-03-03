International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.10

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.09. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 64,606 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of -0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

About International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS)

International Isotopes, Inc engages in the manufacture of nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards cobalt tele therapy sources, as well as radioisotopes and radiochemical for medical research and clinical devices. It operates through the following segments: Radiochemical Products, Cobalt Products, Nuclear Medicine Standards, Radiological Services.

