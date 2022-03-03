Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Raised by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,750,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $342.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,840,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,592,117. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $365.90 and its 200 day moving average is $375.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

