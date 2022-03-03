Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $54.05

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $54.05 and traded as low as $50.90. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF shares last traded at $51.83, with a volume of 18,270 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.05.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG)
