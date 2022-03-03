Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG) Trading 0% Higher

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG – Get Rating) shares traded up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.99. 118,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 218,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.