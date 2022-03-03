IOG (LON:IOG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.54

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.54 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.48). IOG shares last traded at GBX 35.75 ($0.48), with a volume of 3,010,330 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £187.51 million and a P/E ratio of -11.53.

IOG Company Profile (LON:IOG)

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

