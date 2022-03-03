IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Stock Price Down 2.9%

IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.06 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.06). Approximately 862,853 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 516,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.38 ($0.06).

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.76 million and a PE ratio of -14.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About IQ-AI (LON:IQAI)

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops software applications for the healthcare industry in Jersey and the United States. Its products include IB Clinic, a toolkit of post-processing software plug-ins for integrating into existing medical image visualization applications; IB Rad Tech, a workflow engine that processes customized workflows; IB Neuro, which analyzes MR data sets and generates parametric perfusion maps quantifying changes in contrast over time; and IB Delta Suite that performs a various fundamental radiology operations, including image co-registration, subtraction, class map generation, and export.

