iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Update

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 646,600 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the January 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,969,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 235,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,976,000 after acquiring an additional 85,904 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 421,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,595. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.18. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $56.14 and a one year high of $61.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.