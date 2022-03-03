iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Decreased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,587,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $109.95. 686,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,342,506. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.10 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

