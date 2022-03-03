iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.65% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of IBTH stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.57. 5,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,544. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

