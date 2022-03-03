iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Up 152.2% in February

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 152.2% from the January 31st total of 420,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,286,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $78.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.36. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $97.23.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.546 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.
About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (Get Rating)
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
