iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Up 152.2% in February

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 152.2% from the January 31st total of 420,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,286,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $78.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.36. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $97.23.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.546 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAXJ. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,392,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,227,000 after buying an additional 1,127,225 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,730,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,800,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,621,000 after purchasing an additional 122,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 119,455 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

