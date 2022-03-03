iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,463 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,665,000 after buying an additional 1,620,804 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,770,000 after buying an additional 1,562,716 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35,873.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,597,000 after buying an additional 1,345,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,061,000.

BATS EFV traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $49.46. 6,899,496 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

