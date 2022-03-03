iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of ELM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $438.82. The company had a trading volume of 709,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,424,150. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $373.26 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

