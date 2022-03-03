iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Reduced by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,061,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,626 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.6% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.63% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $256,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.43. 141,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,642. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

