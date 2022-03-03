ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.80

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 29198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

ITVPY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.88) to GBX 110 ($1.48) in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

