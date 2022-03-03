IXICO (LON:IXI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $63.90

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 63.90 ($0.86) and traded as low as GBX 45.97 ($0.62). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 45.97 ($0.62), with a volume of 211 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

IXICO Company Profile (LON:IXI)

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

