IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,500 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the January 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 651,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 1,018.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 304,933 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in IZEA Worldwide by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 190,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IZEA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.02. 4,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,260. IZEA Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The company has a market cap of $62.93 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

