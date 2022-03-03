Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) Raises Dividend to $1.56 Per Share

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.44. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JAR stock remained flat at $GBX 62.50 ($0.84) during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141. The firm has a market capitalization of £446.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.35. Jardine Matheson has a 52-week low of GBX 52.26 ($0.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 66.12 ($0.89). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 62.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.90.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

In related news, insider E P. K. Weatherall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,790 ($77.69), for a total value of £1,447,500 ($1,942,170.94).

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.