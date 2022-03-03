Jason Dubinsky Sells 1,500 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 1,500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total transaction of $420,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Morningstar stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $270.70. The stock had a trading volume of 105,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $350.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.41.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 32.29%.
About Morningstar (Get Rating)
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.
