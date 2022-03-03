Jeffrey Dossett Sells 1,000 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 7,602 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $517,392.12.

On Friday, February 11th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $138,720.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 805 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $65,221.10.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $413,750.00.

PI traded down $4.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.89. The company had a trading volume of 360,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,649. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 2.32. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day moving average of $70.10.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after acquiring an additional 45,951 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Impinj by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Impinj by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 24,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Impinj by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,265,000 after buying an additional 33,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj (Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.