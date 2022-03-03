Jeffrey Pribor Sells 1,000 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $18,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Seaways alerts:

On Thursday, February 10th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.

NYSE INSW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.46. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $917.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 35,886 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

International Seaways Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.