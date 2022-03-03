Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as GBX 191 ($2.56) and last traded at GBX 191 ($2.56), with a volume of 1870940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201.40 ($2.70).

Specifically, insider Wayne Mepham sold 11,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.76), for a total value of £23,032.86 ($30,904.15).

JUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 290 ($3.89) to GBX 240 ($3.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.76) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 235.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 248.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. This represents a yield of 4.52%. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

About Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

