Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,612.48

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,612.48 ($21.64) and traded as low as GBX 1,433 ($19.23). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 1,476 ($19.80), with a volume of 135,277 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNOS. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,680 ($22.54) to GBX 2,100 ($28.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,880 ($25.22) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,765 ($23.68) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 45.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,612.48.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

