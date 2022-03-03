Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.01

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.01 and traded as low as $7.45. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 2,202 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.
