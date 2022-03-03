Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.01

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.01 and traded as low as $7.45. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 2,202 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

