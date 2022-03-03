Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $112.43

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $112.43 and last traded at $112.48, with a volume of 15727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.16.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRYAY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($151.69) to €136.00 ($152.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €138.00 ($155.06) to €125.00 ($140.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.41 and its 200 day moving average is $132.83.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

