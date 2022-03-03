KickToken Market Capitalization Tops $2.61 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $295,005.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00035226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00105731 BTC.

About KickToken

KICK is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,643,354 coins. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.