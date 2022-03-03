Kleros Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last week, Kleros has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0834 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market cap of $51.80 million and $415,171.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008077 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002708 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.97 or 0.00409474 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,329,482 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.