Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Short Interest Up 120.0% in February

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.0 days.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA stock remained flat at $$38.09 during midday trading on Thursday. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $38.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA engages in delivering technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence, and aerospace. It operates through the following segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment develops and delivers positioning, surveillance, navigation, and automation systems for merchant vessels and the offshore industry.

