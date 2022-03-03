Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $85.20

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $85.20 and last traded at $85.98, with a volume of 70929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.82.

KUBTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kubota from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kubota presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.52 and a 200 day moving average of $106.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

