Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) to post $4.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.21 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $4.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year sales of $15.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.17 billion to $15.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $16.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.56 earnings per share.

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

In related news, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 625.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,599,903,000 after purchasing an additional 524,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $270.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.71 and a 200 day moving average of $287.01. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $230.89 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

