Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $717.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $351,163,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $296,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded down $10.51 on Thursday, hitting $543.51. 1,031,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,414. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $501.67 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $624.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $615.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

