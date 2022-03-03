LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Shares Down 5%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.02 and last traded at $43.02. 431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNXSF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($74.16) to €63.00 ($70.79) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.45.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.