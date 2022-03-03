Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Trading Down 1.5%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Rating) shares fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.61. 43,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 67,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59.
Laramide Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LMRXF)
