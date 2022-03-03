Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $163.36

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$163.36 and traded as low as C$149.59. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$149.75, with a volume of 1,545 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lowered Lassonde Industries to a “hold” rating and set a C$179.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$191.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$153.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$163.36.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

