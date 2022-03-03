Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $166.91

Shares of Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 166.91 ($2.24) and traded as high as GBX 172.50 ($2.31). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 169.50 ($2.27), with a volume of 1,497,070 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LTG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.35) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.82) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 210 ($2.82) to GBX 180 ($2.42) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Learning Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 218 ($2.92).

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 73.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 166.91.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.