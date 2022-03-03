Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.61

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and traded as low as $23.05. Leatt shares last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 4,600 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $143.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95.
About Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT)
