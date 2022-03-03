Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.61

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and traded as low as $23.05. Leatt shares last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 4,600 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $143.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95.

About Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT)

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

