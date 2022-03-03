Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.89

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.89 and traded as high as C$0.98. Leucrotta Exploration shares last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 176,588 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.89. The firm has a market cap of C$237.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

In other Leucrotta Exploration news, Senior Officer Helmut Eckert sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total transaction of C$465,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,672 shares in the company, valued at C$161,653.90.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.