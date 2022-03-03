LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Trading Down 5.2%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 32,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 49,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.41.
About LexaGene (CVE:LXG)
Read More
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LexaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.