LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Trading Down 5.2%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 32,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 49,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.41.

About LexaGene (CVE:LXG)

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

