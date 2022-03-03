Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $56.30

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.30 and traded as low as $50.28. Linamar shares last traded at $50.73, with a volume of 859 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIMAF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Linamar from C$99.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Linamar alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.30.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.